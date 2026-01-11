The Carolina Panthers fell just short of a stunning playoff upset on Saturday, losing 34-31 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round. While the defeat will linger, the night also delivered a powerful reminder of what the Panthers may have uncovered in wide receiver Jalen Coker.

For much of the season, Coker flew under the radar. The 2024 undrafted receiver missed a lot of action and finished the regular season with modest production. But under the brightest lights of his young career, he delivered a performance that forced both teammates and fans to take notice. After the game, Panthers guard Robert Hunt didn’t hold back when asked about Coker’s impact and presence.

“Oh my god. I think everybody in the world saw who Jalen Coker was tonight,” said Hunt, via Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. “Everybody got to see what he was about, man. He's a hell of a worker, hell of a player. And the world got to see who Jalen Coker was tonight, man. I'm really excited for him.”

Coker caught nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, all career highs, and was Bryce Young’s most reliable target throughout the night. His seven-yard touchdown reception with 2:39 remaining gave Carolina a 31-27 lead and briefly put Bank of America Stadium into a frenzy.

Hunt was also asked about Coker’s emotional connection with the crowd after his go-ahead touchdown, a moment that symbolized how much the game meant to Carolina.

“He's fired up. I love his emotion, man. This game is so hard and it means so much to lot of guys in here,” Hunt added. “That is just raw emotion, man. So when you score in that moment and you take the lead, That's what you feel in that moment. Unfortunately, it means the end of it.”

#Panthers guard Robert Hunt had an answer at the ready when asked about second-year receiver Jalen Coker. “Everybody in the world saw who Jalen Coker was tonight.” pic.twitter.com/vnSRj2qUSC — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) January 11, 2026

Coker’s breakout came in a game defined by momentum swings. The Panthers capitalized on a blocked punt to seize a late lead, only for Matthew Stafford to engineer a final drive that ended Carolina’s season. Still, Coker’s ability to stretch the field with explosive catches of 52 and 37 yards stood out against a playoff-caliber defense.

As Carolina turns toward the offseason, questions remain about the roster’s long-term direction. But one answer may already be emerging. If this performance was more than a one-night eruption, Jalen Coker could be a foundational piece of the Panthers’ offense.