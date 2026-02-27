New Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady plucked from the college ranks Thursday. Even pulling off the move as he watched future Bills during the NFL Combine. Brady now adds a former NFL QB to his staff: Trace McSorley.

McSorley will be leaving his assistant quarterbacks post at Penn State for Buffalo. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported Thursday that the deal became finalized.

“The ex-Penn State and NFL QB worked for the Nittany Lions the last two seasons. Was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and played six years in the NFL,” Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

His addition hands Josh Allen a new QB coach to work with. McSorley is added on a day former Penn State star Zane Durant stole the show in Indianapolis with his workout.

Is Joe Brady already putting his foot down with Bills?

Article Continues Below

Expectations rise higher than ever for Brady. And that expectation comes with Brady putting his foot down on certain players. A la wide receiver Keon Coleman, who has underwhelmed with the Bills.

“I stood on the table for Keon Coleman,” the head coach said via CBS Sports. “I told Keon as soon as I got hired, ‘Look, man, the best thing to happen to you is me being your head coach. The faith I have in you — we're going to make it work together.' I know the quarterback has the confidence in him.”

However, Coleman is one player on the Bills' hot seat already.

“There's a lot of pressure that comes with being the top pick, and I'm understanding of that. But I'm also understanding that I was the one that wanted him, and I'm going to do everything I can to work with him to make it work,” Brady said.

Brady concluded with “He has all the talent.” But again, expectations are high for him, the incoming head coach, Allen and the Bills.