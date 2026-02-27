While Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton still seems feisty, he has been making changes. And this year, he adjusted the team’s offseason schedule to give the players a break.

He talked about the new approach on the Pat McAfee Show, according to a post on YouTube.

“You push the offseason schedule back a little bit,” Payton said. “Normally, it starts mid-April. Our guys won’t come in until the first of May. And then we won’t see them, we won’t do a football item until June.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton wants players to have space from the game

It’s not slacking off. It’s a matter of taking a mental breather. That can be an important part of having a good season.

Payton said the mindset is important.

“Like, they’ll just be lifting for a month, because you don’t want them to feel like we’re back here at practice again,” Payton said. “And we were just here. You want a gap. And honestly, they need that, and we need that.

“I like when they have a good month. So we’ll just do phase one for a month regardless of what the schedule says. And then we’ll do OTAs and a mini camp in June.”

Payton’s team experienced plenty of success in 2025. And if not for an untimely injury to quarterback Bo Nix, they might have been playing the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. They lost 10-7 to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Payton is an 18-year coaching veteran. He led the Saints to the Super Bowl title in 2009. He coached for 15 years in New Orleans.

Over the last three years with the Broncos, his teams have gone 51-32. That includes a 14-3 mark last season, when the Broncos earned the No. 1 seeding for the playoffs.

Early reports suggest the Broncos will be among the AFC’s top Super Bowl threats in the 2026 season as well.