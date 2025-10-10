Owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, was recently fined a whopping $250,000 for flipping the bird at a fan during the team's 37-22 Week 5 win over the New York Jets. Since then, there have been rumblings that Jones could appeal the fine. On Friday, Jones made his final decision.

The deadline to appeal the fine is Friday, October 10. Early in the morning, it was reported that the 82-year-old Cowboys owner was still undecided about whether to appeal the $250,000 fine, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Jerry Jones still hasn't decided if he'll appeal the $250,000 fine for his middle finger gesture last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The deadline for [the] appeal is today. ‘I understand the disciplinary actions of the league,' Jones said on 105 The Fan.”

Hours later, Jerry Jones finally made his decision clear. He will not be appealing the $250,000 fine after all, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has decided not to appeal his $250,000 fine for flipping the bird at fans last week. As Jones said in his Hall of Fame speech, he loves all fans and has received his fair share of ‘love salutes' from them over the years. Consider this paying it forward.”

The incident was caught on camera, as Jones was seen looking into the stands and flipping the bird at somebody after the Cowboys recorded a touchdown that led to a 37-14 lead with over four minutes remaining in the game. New York drove down the field to make the final score of the game 37-22. Jerry Jones initially claimed that he meant to give a thumbs-up, but accidentally flipped the bird instead.

While Jerry Jones pays his $250,000 fine for flipping the bird, the Cowboys are focusing on their next opponent. Dallas will head east on Sunday when the team takes on the Carolina Panthers.