The Carolina Panthers recently traded wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings. Thielen, a 35-year-old veteran receiver, has played with a number of different quarterbacks throughout his NFL career. While speaking to the media in Minnesota after the trade, Thielen was asked about former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young — who is of course the quarterback of the Panthers.

“I will say this about Bryce because he deserves the respect,” Thielen said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “He's a great man. He's a great leader. And he's a great quarterback. You saw it at the end of last year. Just the stuff he had to go through, the adversity through his first two years in the league. You don't wish that upon anybody. For him to handle that, and to where he's at right now, it says a lot about his character, and who he is, and what kind of player he's going to be in this league.

“So much respect for him, because I guarantee you I'm not here today without him. Him trusting me. Him giving me opportunities. And believing in me to be able to still continue to play this game I love.”

The Vikings-Panthers Thielen trade led to a reunion between the receiver and Minnesota. Thielen began his career with the Vikings in 2014 and would play in Minnesota through the 2022 campaign. A two-time Pro Bowl receiver, Thielen headed to Carolina to join the Panthers in 2023. After two seasons in Carolina, Thielen is now set to return to the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Young is a 24-year-old QB who is set to enter his third NFL season. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although Young has yet to develop consistency in the NFL, the Panthers believe in his ceiling. Young has an opportunity to become a superstar if he is able to reach his full potential.