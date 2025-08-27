It took some time, but Adam Thielen is finally returning to where it all started for him, as the Minnesota Vikings have acquired him in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings also received a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, while the Panthers received a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Thielen had been with the Vikings from 2013-2022 and saw success with the team in those years. He then signed with the Panthers and played for them for the past two years. For the Vikings, they're dealing with the question at the wide receiver position to start the season, and they've had their eyes on Thielen for some time this offseason.

As for the trade, both sides were able to get compensation, and it seems like a win-win for both parties.

Vikings get much-needed help at receiver

The Vikings are getting a receiver who is familiar with the team and some of the players on the team. The wide receiver is currently shaky, with Jordan Addison having to serve a three-game suspension, Rondale Moore suffering a season-ending injury in preseason, and Jalen Nailor hasn't practiced since suffering a hand injury.

That's where Thielen comes in, and there's a good chance that he'll be the No. 2 receiver alongside Justin Jefferson when the season starts. Thielen is familiar with Kevin O'Connell's system, and he also worked out with J.J. McCarthy over the past two summers.

Vikings trade grade: B+

Panthers investing in young core

Thielen was a great veteran receiver for the Panthers for the past two years, but they have brought in a group of young receivers over that time as well who seem to be ready to take that next step. Xavier Legette is going into his third year in the league, and with Thielen gone, this is his opportunity to be the WR1 for the Panthers.

Tetairoa McMillan also has the chance to be the WR1, and many have raved about his skill set, even when he was in college.

Bryce Young should have more than enough players to pass the ball this season.

Panthers trade grade: B