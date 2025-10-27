The Carolina Panthers are looking for any signs of positivity after a 40-9 trouncing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. The loss dropped the Panthers to 4-4, and the offense reverted to a stagnant mess with Andy Dalton playing quarterback. Yet, Monday brings good news for Carolina courtesy of head coach Dave Canales.

Starting quarterback Bryce Young had a good running session on Monday, and the head coach is ‘optimistic' he can resume practicing on Wednesday ahead of a Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Young will remain day-to-day, but the door is open for a possible return this Sunday.

Young is battling an ankle injury that he suffered in the third quarter against the New York Jets in Week 7. Although the team was able to hold onto the win, Carolina failed to score for the remainder of the game. Including their nine points against the Bills, the Panthers' offense has mustered just nine points in the last five quarters of play.

While all the blame cannot be placed on Dalton, Young's return could be a welcome sight.

Young has had his bumps this season. However, the former first-overall pick was starting to show signs reminiscent of how he ended the 2024 campaign. The former Crimson Tide quarterback led the Panthers to three consecutive wins, totaling 571 yards and six touchdowns, before exiting against New York. His production helped Carolina reenter the NFC South and Wild Card playoff race, with the offense scoring 27 or more points on two occasions.

Carolina's chances of making the playoffs might be slim, but they are better with Young under center. Unfortunately, if he does return in Week 9, he will play a vaunted Packers defensive line led by Micah Parsons.

So far this season, Green Bay's defensive line has tallied 141 pressures and 15 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. They have seven players with a pass-rush win rate above 10%, including Parsons' 24.8%, making Young's potential return a tough first task.

The Panthers need Young if they want to stay in the playoff picture. With the team just one game back of the 7th seed, his possible return comes at an opportunistic time.