The Carolina Panthers were without Bryce Young in Week 8, giving Andy Dalton the spot start against the Buffalo Bills. The veteran struggled against a stingy defense, putting the Panthers in semi-panic mode with their quarterback situation unknown.

Dalton struggled with his first significant opportunity of the year, managing just 175 scoreless passing yards and throwing one interception. His struggles prompted several questions for Dave Canales after the game, who said the team will take its time with Young.

“The plan is to try and get him back out there on the field Wednesday and see what he can do,” Canales said, via ESPN's David Newton. “But again, we gotta be smart, we gotta see where we're at.”

Dave Canales said the #Panthers have to be smart moving forward with Bryce Young (ankle), who was out today. pic.twitter.com/Ug8OmLBhOX — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Young was ruled out late in the week due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 7 against the New York Jets. He was considered doubtful early in the week, prompting the team to prepare for being without him throughout.

Young has not exactly lit up the box score, but he gave the team results. The former No. 1 pick has not topped 200 passing yards in a single game since Week 2. However, he led the Panthers to a surprising 4-3 start in his first seven games before Dalton ran into the Bills' brick wall in Week 8.

Even if Young remained in the lineup, the result might have been the same regardless. Buffalo boasts a top-10 rushing defense and an elite pass rush, which plays against the Panthers' strengths.

Panthers fall apart as Bills get back on track in Week 8

The Panthers would have been underdogs even with Young in the lineup, but they looked lifeless with Dalton under center. Carolina entered the game riding a three-game win streak, but it could only muster 244 yards of total offense while reaching the end zone just once.

After a 5-0 start, the Bills entered the matchup with inverse momentum, having dropped their last two games. None of those factors appeared to matter, as Buffalo took control early and did not let up.

Josh Allen threw for just 163 passing yards, but he was not needed. The Bills rode the hot hand of James Cook, who torched Carolina's struggling run defense with 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Whether it is Young or Dalton, the Panthers will look to rebound in Week 9 on the road against the Green Bay Packers. A meeting with a Micah Parsons-led defense hardly presents a prime bounce-back opportunity.