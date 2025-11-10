The Carolina Panthers are young and exciting. They are also the epitome of a rollercoaster team. In Week 9, the Panthers outdueled the Green Bay Packers and upset one of the NFC's top teams while creating momentum for a Wild Card push. In Week 10, the Panthers came out flat, made critical mistakes, and watched New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough embarrass their defense en route to a 17-7 loss against their NFC South rival. For a team with high potential, the Week 10 defeat is a stark reminder that the NFL is an any given Sunday league.

For Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, it is another instance of inconsistent play. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for just 124 yards in 25 attempts and added a fourth-quarter interception to his box score. The untimely turnover allowed the Saints to increase their lead and ultimately eliminate any possible comeback from Carolina.

After the game, Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan addressed Young's struggles and placed blame on the rest of the team.

“Nah, we can't point the finger and put it on Bryce,” McMillian said via The Athletic's Joe Person. “It's a collective effort. It comes down to, as well as the receivers. You know, we've got to be able to make Bryce's job easier. We can't just be possession catchers. We've got to be able to get some yards after the catch and create explosive [plays] for ourselves. So, it's not on Bryce at all.”

Says Bryce Young addressed the team after the loss to the Saints. pic.twitter.com/dZfYxIsL9z — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 10, 2025

When asked if Young addressed the offense after the game, McMillan said he talked to the whole team before expressing his belief in Young to bounce back.

“He was probably one of those guys that came out of the game with the most fire in his eyes. He was disappointed in himself and the way he played. The way the team played. He addressed that, and he let the team know how he felt. You know, it's contagious.”

Sunday's loss dropped the Panthers to 5-5 this season. Although their remaining schedule is tough, they are still in the thick of the NFC Wild Card hunt. They will have an opportunity to get right in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons — a team they shut out 30-0 in Week 3 this season.