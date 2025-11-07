Week 10 is here, and the Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. But there is a potential roadblock ahead, as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been placed on the injury report, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov.

“Panthers' rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan is dealing with a hamstring injury and is now questionable for Sunday vs. the Saints. He was limited at practice today,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

If McMillan were to miss this Sunday's game, it would be a major loss for a Carolina team currently 5-4, riding a 4-1 stretch in its past five games. Last weekend, they stunned the Green Bay Packers, edging them 16-13 at Lambeau Field. McMillan is not the first player on the offense to show up on the injury report this week. But while the injury to Rico Dowdle is likely less, this one is more of a concern for the Panthers.

McMillan has had a great rookie season, leading the Cats with 41 receptions for 558 yards and two touchdowns. To date, he has developed a great chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. Last weekend, McMillan had four catches on six targets for 46 yards. In the previous weekend, he had seven catches on 10 targets for 99 yards. While the Panthers are generally a running team, McMillan is the first target Young looks to when he needs to pass, as evidenced by the large target share.

Coach Dave Canales gave more details to beat writer Joe Person about the injury and how it suddenly put McMillan on the injury report, and how it was a concern this close to Sunday.

“Something popped up in practice, so we shut him down for part of it. He was able to take a few reps. We'll look at him again tomorrow morning just to make sure he's ready to go,” Canales told Person.

If McMillan is unable to suit up, Xavier Legette will slot in as the top receiver in this offense, while tight end Tommy Tremble also might get more looks. It could also give more targets to Dowdle and the other running back, Chuba Hubbard, as the Panthers look to control the pace of the game against the lowly Saints.