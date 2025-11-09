The Carolina Panthers have had some good wins this season, and just came off one last week against the Green Bay Packers. The hope was that they could continue that momentum this week against the New Orleans Saints, but the complete opposite happened. The Panthers lost 17-7, as neither side of the ball played well.

The offense was the biggest disappointment for the Panthers, and Bryce Young did not make things much better for them. He finished the game with 124 passing yards and one touchdown, and he had a hard time moving the ball down the field. Though some people would want to point the finger at Young, head coach Dave Canales won't let him take the blame.

“This is not about Bryce, this is about me and our group,” Canales said after the game via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.

The Panthers were also not able to get any big plays down the field during the game. Canales also took accountability for their lack of explosive plays and talked about putting the team in the best position.

Article Continues Below

“It's something we're working on. It's just taking advantage of those opportunities 1-on-1 down the field. From a gameplan standpoint, we gotta make sure we're putting our guys in the right spot and taking advantage of matchups,” Canales said.

Young also shared his thoughts about the game, and he noted that he does feel disappointed in the loss.

“I don't like to lose; no one likes to lose. I'm definitely frustrated, but that frustration isn't with the team,” Young said.

The Panthers have a chance to bounce back from a loss like this, and they'll have the opportunity next week against another divisional opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Hopefully, Young and the offense are able to bounce back in a big way, and it starts with preparation during the week.