Bryce Young isn’t known for showing much emotion. Following the Carolina Panthers’ 17-7 home loss to the previously 1-8 New Orleans Saints, though, reporters saw a side of Young they’d rarely ever witnessed before. One described Young as the ‘most pissed off' he’s ever seen the young quarterback. His frustration boiled over after the Panthers’ offense completely unraveled in a game they were heavily favored to win.

More painfully, the defeat was Carolina’s second in the last three weeks. It sent them tumbling back to .500 at 5-5. The Panthers looked nothing like the potential playoff contender that had clawed its way back into NFC South relevance. Instead, they were outclassed by a Saints team that dominated both lines of scrimmage.

Young struggled mightily. He completed just 17 of 25 passes for 124 yards while committing an interception and a fumble that killed promising drives. Meanwhile, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns. That included a 62-yard bomb to Chris Olave that gave New Orleans the lead for good.

After the game, Young didn’t hide his emotions. His tone was calm but edged with palpable exasperation.

“I take accountability,” he said. “I gotta be better. We gotta execute. We gotta do better stuff. It’s on us.”

He added, “No one likes to lose. I certainly don’t. No one in that locker room wants to lose. No one’s happy in there.”

Article Continues Below

This is the most pissed off I’ve seen Bryce Young following a game. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/OzWzVdlfvK — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 9, 2025

For a player typically composed under pressure, the intensity of his response spoke volumes.

Young’s disappointment was understandable. The Panthers managed just 175 total yards, which was their lowest since Week 2. They also failed to score in the second half. Coming off an impressive Week 9 win over the Packers, this was a step backward. They missed a golden opportunity to take control of their playoff destiny.

The performance resurrected early-season concerns about Carolina’s offensive consistency and Young’s decision-making under pressure. Still, his fiery reaction might be exactly what the Panthers need. It could prove that their leader refuses to accept mediocrity, even on a bad day.