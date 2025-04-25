For perhaps the first time in his career, Bryce Young has a bona fide WR1 to target with the Carolina Panthers taking Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft. The two have already become acquainted with one another, with McMillan revealing how Young pushed the team in his direction with the No. 8 pick.

Immediately after getting drafted, McMillan said he spoke with Young, who expressed his excitement about the two playing together for years to come. The Arizona receiver said Young told him he practically begged the team to take him, going up to both Dan Morgan and Dave Canales with his request.

“He [Young] just told me he's been sitting on the table for me,” McMillan said to Carolina Blitz, via Jordan Schultz. “Going into Mr. Morgan's [and] Coach Canales' offices and sitting on the table for me, telling them, ‘Hey man, we need to pick this guy.' Although I feel that I did what I needed to do to be in this position, I give credit to Bryce for vouching for me and ultimately, them taking a chance on me.”

McMillan was the consensus No. 2 receiver of the class, trailing only the multi-purpose skill set of 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. However, even including Hunter, many still feel that McMillan is the best pure receiver of the draft.

The pick of McMillan marks the second consecutive year the Panthers spent their first-round pick on a receiver. Carolina took Xavier Legette with the No. 32 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft in hopes of him becoming Young's go-to option for the foreseeable future.

Tetairoa McMillan's fit with Bryce Young in Panthers' offense

Regardless of who emerges as Young's No. 1 target, McMillan should immediately slot into the Panthers' starting lineup next to Legette and veteran Adam Thielen. With the way Young closed out the 2024 season, Carolina is looking to open up the offense in 2025 and feature more of the 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

Though Legette largely disappointed with injuries as a rookie, the Panthers expect a second-year leap from him in 2025. Should McMillan hit the ground running the way most predict, he could very well form a promising young tandem with Legette. Depending on Legette's development, McMillan's inclusion could immediately elevate the receiving corps to one of the most surprising positional groups in 2025.