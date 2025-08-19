Ex-Auburn standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown reacted to the news of Cam Newton’s jersey retirement at Auburn, calling the 2010 season “legendary” and expressing pride in sharing those special moments.

“Everyone says it’s just one season, but it was a legendary one, I know the school cherished the moments he made and I’m ready to celebrate that with him,” Brown said in a press interview.

Former Auburn star Derrick Brown says he’s glad his school is retiring Cam Newton’s number 2. pic.twitter.com/3JzI3LWany — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) August 18, 2025

Auburn officially announced the retirement of Newton’s number earlier on March 18, making him the fourth player in program history to receive the honor, joining Bo Jackson, Pat Sullivan, and Terry Beasley. The ceremony is scheduled for October 11 during Auburn’s game against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The recognition cements Newton’s legendary 2010 season, when he led the Tigers to a national championship, won the Heisman Trophy, and swept nearly every major award in college football—including the Maxwell, Walter Camp, Manning, Davey O'Brien, and AP Player of the Year honors. That year, he passed for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 more scores, producing one of the most dominant campaigns in college football history. Newton’s combination of arm strength, mobility, and leadership made him a force both in the pocket and on the ground, redefining the quarterback position in college football.

Brown’s message underscores the lasting legacy Newton created on the Plains. While Brown and Newton never played together during Newton’s 2010 championship season, as it came years before Brown’s arrival, his praise reflects the enduring respect among Auburn greats. Brown’s anticipation to “celebrate that with him” captures the emotional significance of the milestone, highlighting the strong bond among former Tigers who recognize the impact of legendary players.

This jersey retirement is more than a ceremony; it’s a tribute to a season that transformed Auburn football, inspired a generation of players, and solidified Newton’s place as one of the greatest athletes in college football history.