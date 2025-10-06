The Carolina Panthers received some much-needed good news on the injury front this week. After starting the season without one of their most promising young receivers, the team is finally closing in on a key return.

Wideout Jalen Coker, who has been sidelined since suffering a significant quad strain before Week 1, is now eligible to return from Injured Reserve.

Head coach Dave Canales first revealed the extent of Coker’s injury back in early September, calling it “pretty significant” and admitting the team was “bummed out” after his strong showing in training camp, per Sheena Quick of Fox Sports.

Coker’s injury came at an unfortunate time, just as his opportunity to step into a major role had arrived. The Panthers had traded veteran Adam Thielen, paving the way for Coker to take on more snaps in the slot.

“We’re really excited about our young core of receivers,” general manager Dan Morgan said following the trade. “Coker was going to step into that slot role. We invested heavily in Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan, so we feel confident in the group.”

On Wednesday, that young core got a boost. According to Ari Meirov, the Panthers will designate Jalen Coker to return from IR, officially opening his 21-day practice window.

The move signals that Coker could be back on the field within the next few weeks if his recovery continues to progress as expected.

Coker, who went undrafted out of Holy Cross, earned his spot on the roster after an impressive college career that included 163 receptions for 2,684 yards and 31 touchdowns.

His blend of size, strength, and contested-catch ability turned heads throughout the preseason before his injury setback.

Carolina has battled through injuries at the wide receiver position all year. With Chuba Hubbard and Jaden Baugh sharing backfield duties and Bryce Young continuing to develop chemistry with rookies Legette and McMillan, Coker’s return adds another layer of versatility and potential firepower to a unit that has quietly gained confidence under Canales.

Speaking after last week’s emotional win over the Miami Dolphins, Canales praised his young players for their perseverance through injuries and adversity.

“I was about to cry,” he said, crediting Legette for his work ethic and resilience. It’s the same mentality that has defined Coker’s recovery journey, one built on patience, discipline, and belief that better days are ahead.

The Panthers hope that by midseason, Coker will be fully ready to rejoin the offense and help Carolina build on its recent momentum.