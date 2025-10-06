To paraphrase the popular adage, when the going gets tough, Bryce Young gets going. He found Mitchell Evans for the go-ahead touchdown to help the Carolina Panthers pull off a come-from-behind win, 27-24, over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Panthers fought back from a 17-point deficit to score their second victory. The Dolphins, meanwhile, suffered their fourth loss.

But aside from the Young, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 198 yards, Carolina coach Dave Canales also made sure to give credit to Xavier Legette, who returned from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old Legette had also been struggling, tallying only eight yards on four receptions before facing the Dolphins.

“I was about to cry. Honestly, I'm just very proud of the work that he's put in to get himself back out there. As I see him grind, as I see him attacking the things he's supposed to work on in practice, he's not shying away from it,” said Canales in a video posted by ESPN's David Newton.

“He looked at himself in the mirror and said, ‘These are the things I need to improve my game on.' To get him back out there healthy and playing with confidence was huge.”

The second-year wide receiver fueled the rally of the Panthers with his seven-yard catch in the second quarter to get them on the board after a listless start. He tipped his hat to Young for the morale-boosting play.

“We call them trust throws. For him to throw me that to me right there showed that he believed in me,” said Legette, who had two catches for 31 yards, in a report from the Associated Press.

He showed promise in his rookie campaign, collecting 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns.

Legette may have been hit by the so-called sophomore slump early on, but with Canales and his teammates continuing to trust him, he could get back on track really soon.