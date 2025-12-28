The Carolina Panthers have an outside chance to clinch the NFC South in Week 17 and avoid a Week 18 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but now they may have to do it with one of their best players compromised.

Star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan popped up on the injury report on Sunday morning with an illness before the Panthers take on the NFC-leading Seattle Seahawks. He is listed as questionable, according to the team.

Article Continues Below

Thankfully, it still sounds like McMillan is likely to give it a go. The listing is mostly precautionary and the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite is likely to be out there, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

This story will be updated.