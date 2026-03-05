Team USA is scheduled to open up the World Baseball Classic on Friday with a matchup against Brazil. Leading up to the contest, USA Baseball shared the official team picture that fans are surely going to love.

The picture features all 30 players on the Team USA roster, along with all 10 coaches on the staff. You can see Aaron Judge standing in the back row in the middle, Pete Crow-Armstrong in the second row, and Paul Skenes in the back right corner. Superstars are everywhere in this picture.

This is arguably the most stacked roster Team USA has ever had going into the World Baseball Classic. The pitching group includes Skenes, Tarik Skubal, and Logan Webb as the top stars in the rotation. Meanwhile, Judge, Bryce Harper, and Cal Raleigh lead the way for the position players.

Article Continues Below

Some other notable names on the roster include Nolan McLean, Clayton Kershaw, Mason Miller, Alex Bregman, Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson, Roman Anthony, and Byron Buxton. Anthony is a replacement in the outfield after Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was removed with a hand injury.

Aaron Judge was named the captain of this year's team, as the New York Yankees slugger takes over the role that was previously held by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. The team hopes for more success in 2026 after coming up just short against Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan in the last WBC in 2023. The U.S. lost the final to Japan 3-2.

We'll see Team USA officially in action on Friday, March 6. The team will face off against Team Brazil. That game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST and will air on Fox.