The Carolina Panthers pulled off one of the more surprising results of Week 13, knocking off the Los Angeles Rams 31-28. However, the Panthers also suffered an unfortunate injury.

Rookie Lathan Ransom injured his thumb against the Rams, via Joe Person of The Athletic. Carolina is still figuring out exactly how much time he will miss and what their next procedure is.

The ambiguity of Ransom's injury makes it hard to tell how serious it is. Still, the team is at least concerned about the status of their safety. Ransom will get the Week 14 bye to rest his thumb. If the injury problems are still persisting after that, the Panthers may be forced to make a more permanent decision.

With Tre'von Moehrig suspended for the Week 13 matchup, Ransom stepped into his role. In the process, he proved Carolina may have found a secondary building block. Ransom led the team with 11 sacks and earned a sack.

Over his 12 games total with the team, including six starts, the rookie has put up 45 tackles and a forced fumble alongside his sack. There is still work to be done development wise, as Ransom's 56 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 74/93 safeties. However, his 92.2 run defense grade is the top amongst all players at the position in the NFL. Ransom has shown intriguing potential early on.

But depending on how his thumb injury turns out, his progress could hit a brick wall. The Panthers are still fighting for the playoffs, now with a 7-6 record. Having a player like Ransom down the stretch could be crucial for success. How the Panthers proceed next based on his injury will be extremely telling of the safety's immediate future.