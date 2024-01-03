There is not much the Carolina Panthers are fighting for this season. Their goal was to expose young guns like Bryce Young to competitive professional play and they made it. So, there is no rush for them to make players go through grueling injuries but still play. There was an easy decision that Chris Tabor had to make. It involved Jonathan Mingo before they faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers are placing Jonathan Mingo on the injured reserve list, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He was already enduring a foot injury when they steamrolled by the Jacksonville Jaguars. This meant that the decision was not that hard to make for Chris Tabor.

As the Panthers wide receiver will miss their outing against the Buccaneers, roster moves took place. They had to get another weapon to explore Bryce Young's potential. This is why they are signing Mike Boone. The running back will have a stint in the practice squad first but can be upgraded to the main roster eventually.

Mingo has a combined three receptions in the past two games. He did not gain yards for the Panthers in their loss to the Jaguars and only managed to notch nine receiving yards against the Green Bay Packers. Exploring this new dynamic with a fresh weapon that can rush could be good for the offense led by Young.

Hopefully, Mingo recovers and bounces back from his late-season slump. At 22 years old, he is still the future of this Panthers receiving corps.