Still looking to pick up their first win of the season, the Carolina Panthers traveled to take on the Seattle Seahawks. However in the process, the Panthers lost one of their better offensive players to a worrisome injury.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was forced to exit the game with a concussion, via Joe Person of The Athletic. Before his injury, Mingo had caught three passes for 21 yards.

That performance has been in line with what Mingo has put him in his young NFL career thus far. He entered the contest with five catches for 43 yards, with his career-high in yardage being 26. For now, Carolina has struggled to get Mingo mixed in their offense.

But perhaps that could have to do with the quarterback. Bryce Young was out against the Seahawks due to an injury of his own right. Mingo seemed to build some form of connection with backup Andy Dalton, but he didn't leave much of a mark on the scoreboard. When Young does return, Mingo will look to build a great rapport with his QB as he looks to earn a larger role in the offense.

The Panthers clearly think Mingo is capable of stepping up into that role. Carolina used a second-round pick on Mingo in this year's NFL Draft. While Adam Theilen and DJ Chark lead the Panthers' WR room, Mingo is a part of the future.

Unfortunately for him, that future will need to go on pause after his injury against the Seahawks. The Panthers will look for Jonathan Mingo to clear his concussion symptoms and be ready to play again in Week 4.