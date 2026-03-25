Mar 25, 2026 at 8:38 AM ET

A technical glitch that was equally embarrassing and hilarious happened during the media conference of an official of the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

Everything was going well for Brandt Tilis, the Panthers' executive vice president of football operations, until a radio host called in to ask a question. However, an advertisement for FanDuel came through via the radio station's live feed.

The blooper was reported by Awful Announcing's Sean Keeley.

“Tilis was understandably confused at first, but as the promo continued, he could only laugh. It got even more comical when the advertisement kept cutting back in despite what appeared to be efforts by the PR (public relations) representatives to move on,” wrote Keeley.

Fortunately, Tilis was a good sport and did not make a big fuss out of it.

Of course, fans had to chime in on X.

“I’ve never seen this happen in a presser,” said @avl_mike.

I’ve never seen this happen in a presser 😅 pic.twitter.com/qCqyANSF1n — Michael Bell (@avl_mike) March 24, 2026

“LMAO, MF had unskippable ads before he could ask his question,” added @MrPoppaWillie.

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“It just kept going,” noted @Panther09257029.

“Check Brandt's DNA. He’s gotta be related to (Jake) Delhomme somehow,” suggested @goosey_goose_.

“This isn’t trolling? He was dead-a** (serious)?” asked @Nicky_Rozay2.

Dennis Cox, the radio host, apologized for the incident, while also saluting Tilis.

“That's on me! The mic feed was coming through wrong. Props to Tilis for locking back in after this,” said Cox, who works at ESPN's 99.9 The Fan and WRAL.

Tilis talked about a handful of topics, including the Panthers' performance in free agency, the status of Bryce Young, his relationship with the coaching staff, and his vision for the upcoming season.

No, a possible deal with FanDuel was not discussed.