While Bryce Young is eligible for a new contract, it sounds as though the Carolina Panthers are not ready to have those discussions with the former No. 1 pick. However, an executive of the organization likes the career projectory for Young, at the very least.

Brandt Tilis, the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Panthers, didn't offer any new information in possible contract talks about the 24-year-old quarterback. But Tilis seemed pleased with Young's performance last season, praising Young for his efforts in the 2025-26 campaign, according to Joseph Person of The Athletic.

“Nothing's changed. I got the eval right. [Young] was ascending,” said Tilis. “So, nailed that. I was happy about that. But [the Panthers] haven't had any discussions with his agent about a contract. And any that we would have, we would just keep internal anyway. It's still the same. Still evaluating and just curious to see where it all goes, and very excited about Bryce and all that he brings to us.”

Article Continues Below

The Panthers announced in January that they picked up Bryce Young's fifth-year option. So, he is locked in with the franchise for at least the next two seasons. Carolina can sign Young to an extension pretty much at any moment between now and the end of the 2027-28 campaign. Even then, Carolina could franchise tag Young by the end of that season.

Bryce Young has flashed potential in his first three years in the NFL, but hasn't quite gotten over the hump to become a bonafied franchise quarterback. Last season was a career year for Young, as he finished with 3,011 passing yards (career-high) and 23 touchdowns through the air (career-high) while completing 63.6% of his pass attempts (career-best).