The Carolina Panthers are locking up a key part of their defense and made history doing so. Jaycee Horn is now the highest-paid defensive back in history with his latest contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Jaycee Horn has agreed to a 4-year, $100M extension — ($108M max) — including $70M guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers. At $25M per year, Jaycee is now the highest-paid DB in NFL history. Deal negotiated by Trevon Smith and David Mulugheta,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Horn has shown through his young career that he's one of the better cornerbacks in the league, and the Panthers believe in him to be a cornerstone of a team with the contract.

Horn was the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after finishing with 68 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

It was already known that giving Horn an extension was a priority for the Panthers, and general manager Dan Morgan made sure to make it happen.

“I think I said that to you guys the last time I talked to you guys, that Jaycee is obviously the focal point of the defense, somebody that we're going to want here long-term, and, and we're going to work on getting him a long-term deal,” Morgan said in the month of January.

The Panthers have a young team, but they showed flashes toward the end of last season that should get a lot of their fans excited for the future. Bryce Young started to put everything together after a rough beginning to the season, and he looks like he's ready to lead the Panthers.

The defense showed some good things as well, and with Horn locked in for the future, they have a lot of things to build on with that side of the ball.