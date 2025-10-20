The Carolina Panthers claimed a 13-6 victory over the New York Jets in Week 7, reaching their first three-game winning streak since the start of the 2022 season and improving to 4-3, their first over .500 record since October 2021, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Carolina last held a winning record in Week 5 of 2021, when they were 3-2.

The game was dictated by defense and special teams, with punting frequently outnumbering scoring opportunities. The Panthers' only touchdown came late in the first half on a 2-yard pass from Bryce Young to Xavier Legette, who finished with nine catches for 92 yards. Legette also contributed a key 33-yard reception late in the fourth quarter off backup Andy Dalton, allowing Carolina to run out the clock. Young completed 15 of 20 passes for 138 yards before leaving in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Dalton completed 4 of 7 passes for 60 yards. Head coach Dave Canales noted that Young was unable to put weight on the ankle, preventing his return.

The Panthers’ backfield featured time-sharing between Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle. Dowdle, who had totaled 473 yards from scrimmage in Young’s absence, led the team with 79 rushing yards and a 17-yard reception. Hubbard, returning from a calf strain, carried 31 yards and added two receptions for 24 yards. The offensive line, starting its sixth different combination in seven games, provided just enough protection to maintain momentum.

Defensively, Carolina sacked New York quarterbacks six times, more than doubling their season total before the game, and held the Jets to only 97 yards in the first half. Jaycee Horn was the difference-maker for the Panthers' defense, picking off two interceptions, including one in the end zone. Nic Scourton, Derrick Brown, Tre’von Moehrig, and A’Shawn Robinson all contributed to a defensive performance that kept a winless New York team at bay.

Next, Carolina will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.