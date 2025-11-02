Rico Dowdle has been a bright spot in the Carolina Panthers, as he's been a consistent running back for the offense. He's flashing once again in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers after recording two touchdowns through three quarters of play. Unfortunately, his hilarious “Key and Peele” themed touchdown celebration led to a costly penalty for his team.

After recording his second score of the day, the 27-year-old rusher and his teammates did the infamous pumps celebration from a “Key and Peele” skit where the referee called a penalty for the player thrusting his hips too many times. Turns out, that's a real thing, as the officials flagged Dowdle after two pumps, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The penalty pushed the PAT attempt back, which ended up being a miss.

“Panthers RB Rico Dowdle got flagged for this TD celebration (even though it was only 2 pumps). It was a costly penalty. The XP attempt was pushed back, and the Panthers missed, keeping it a 7-point game.”

Article Continues Below

#Panthers RB Rico Dowdle got flagged for this TD celebration (even though it was only 2 pumps). It was a costly penalty. The XP attempt was pushed back and the Panthers missed, keeping it a 7-point game. pic.twitter.com/01w4F6HmKI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2025

So, the Panthers hold a 13-6 lead in the fourth quarter. The Packers still have a chance to score a touchdown and just kick a field goal to tie up the game, rather than needing a two-point conversion. It could be a costly mistake by Rico Dowdle, despite the touchdown celebration hilariously being flagged like the “Key and Peele” skit.

With the game nearing an end, Dowdle has recorded 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers. He's also hauled in two receptions for 11 yards. Rico Dowdle has been the focal point of the offense, as he has 19 rush attempts vs. Chuba Hubbard's five.