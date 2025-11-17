The Carolina Panthers got another big win in Week 11. Carolina beat Atlanta 30-27 in an overtime thriller on Sunday, improving their record to 6-5 on the season. The Panthers left some points on the table and could have easily won by a wide margin. It is apparently still on the mind of their head coach.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales explained that he was frustrated that Carolina could not score on one crucial drive in the third quarter.

Bam Martin-Scott forced a fumble on the kickoff follow Carolina's first score of the second half. Rookie Princely Umanmielen recovered the fumble, giving the Panthers the ball at the Atlanta 32-yard line.

The Panthers drove the ball all the way down to the Atlanta eight-yard line but were stopped on fourth down, resulting in a turnover.

“I'm sick that we didn't get points out of that one,” Canales said on Monday, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Kaye added that he thinks that turnover did help the Panthers by cooling down the Falcons' offense.

Canales seemed to suggest that Carolina could have taken over the second half if they scored a touchdown on that drive.

Thankfully the Panthers found their way into the win column all the same.

Bryce Young sets new Panthers record in win vs. Falcons

Young is finally showing Panthers fans why he merited the first overall pick.

The third-year quarterback made franchise history on Sunday, setting a new record for single-game passing yards.

“Bryce Young has reset the Panthers' single-game passing record with 448 yards today. Record was 432 from Cam Newton in 2011,” Greg Auman of Fox Sports reported.

Newton is of course the high-water mark for quarterback play in Panthers history. That makes it all the more impressive that Young was able to break Newton's record.

It is great to see Carolina finally having some success during the Young-Canales era.

Next up for the Panthers is a Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.