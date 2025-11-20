The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in a “Monday Night Football” matchup in Week 12. With both teams fighting to remain relevant in the NFC playoff mix, head coach Kyle Shanahan had some kind words for one of Carolina's rookies.

Shanahan, who is 45 years old, claims that he believes rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan is a rising star in the league, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The nine-year veteran head coach also admitted that McMillan caught his eye during the 2025 NFL Draft process.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan: ‘I think he's a stud. He's going to be one of the best receivers in this league sooner than later. He's got all the skill sets to do it, and I think he's just getting started.' Asked if he caught his eye in the draft, Shanahan said, ‘Yes, big time.'”

Article Continues Below

McMillan has been rather impressive in his first year in the league. He's played in all 11 games with the Panthers so far, as the 22-year-old wide receiver has accumulated 748 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Tetairoa McMillan has seemingly emerged as the top option in the passing game, giving quarterback Bryce Young a valuable weapon.

He's someone Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers are going to have to respect on Monday night. Especially considering this is not the Panthers of old. Although Carolina has been a bottom-feeder in recent years, the team is 6-5 entering Week 12 and looks like a team that could make a serious push for a playoff spot late in the season.