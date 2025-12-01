Nothing about Week 13 felt routine for the Carolina Panthers, and Bryce Young made sure the finish wasn’t either. Their 31–28 upset of the Los Angeles Rams landed with force, and it drew an immediate shout from Dawn Staley, who jumped onto X the moment the game ended. “I see you BRYCE!” she posted, then followed it with a shoutout to the rest of the team and the coaches, tagging the Panthers as if she were riding every snap from the sideline. Her message carried joy, pride, and a little of the Carolina fire she’s known for, and fans felt the lift right away.

The game earned every bit of that reaction. The Rams struck first. The Panthers answered. Momentum swung back and forth as if each drive rewrote the script. Los Angeles, still sitting tall at 9–3 atop the NFC West, looked ready to close the door early in the fourth quarter after taking a 28–24 lead. Pressure tightened. The Panthers' margin shrank. But Young never blinked. His footwork stayed sharp. His reads stayed clean. On the possession that mattered most, he delivered a crisp strike to Tetairoa McMillan, a go-ahead touchdown that flipped the stadium’s energy and sealed the upset.

A Panthers shout, a statement, and their playoff push

Dawn Staley’s post didn’t feel like simple praise. It felt like validation, from a Carolina icon to a young quarterback fighting to define his season. It echoed the belief inside a Panthers locker room now standing at 7–6 and chasing a playoff spot in a crowded NFC South race. The touchdown replayed across social feeds within minutes. Fans slowed it down. They celebrated McMillan’s route. They celebrated Young’s poise. And they embraced a Week 13 win that felt bigger than the standings.

Now the focus turns to next week. If Bryce Young keeps stacking moments like this, how high can the Panthers climb when the December pressure peaks?