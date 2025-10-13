Dave Canales gave Rico Dowdle immense praise after the running back lit up the Dallas Cowboys defense in the Carolina Panthers' 30-27 win on Sunday afternoon.

Dowdle was dominant against Dallas, who he represented throughout the 2024 season. He left the team for Carolina in the 2025 offseason, finding his fit to be suitable with the Panthers. He currently has the starting job while Chuba Hubbard deals with injuries early into the year.

The running back ended his day with 30 carries for 183 yards while making four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. This meant he surpassed 200 all-purpose yards, making it the second consecutive game he pulled it off.

Canales reflected on Dowdle's performance after the game, per reporter David Newton. He praised the running back's performance for being fast while playing with violence against Dallas defenders.

“Dave Canales says #Panthers back Rico Dowdle ‘’ran with violence’’ again,” Newton wrote.

Dave Canales says #Panthers back Rico Dowdle ‘’ran with violence’’ again. pic.twitter.com/HZ5X3lX6XA — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 12, 2025

How Rico Dowdle, Panthers played against Cowboys

Article Continues Below

Rico Dowdle played a huge role in the Panthers' win over the Cowboys. Dave Canales surely took note of that, as the running back can have more responsibilities moving forward.

It was an offensive battle between the two squads. Carolina's defense did all they could to limit the Dallas attack, who stand out as one of the best in the league. Despite their errors, they did enough to help Dowdle, Bryce Young and the offense come through with the win.

Young was persistent with the chances he found against the Cowboys. He completed 17 passes out of 25 attempts for 199 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

Five players got to record two or more receptions throughout the game, including Dowdle. Tommy Tremble had a solid outing with four catches for 39 yards. Tetairoa McMillan came next with three receptions for 29 yards and two touchdowns, Jimmy Horn Jr. had two catches for 36 yards, while Xavier Legette caught two passes for 11 yards.

The Panthers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Jets on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.