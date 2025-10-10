For most athletes, getting into the Hall of Fame is the crown jewel. However, WR Steve Smith Sr., one of the greatest Carolina Panthers ever, it is not something he is gunning for.

On Friday, Smith made the revelation that due to personal circumstances, he was happy he didn't get the call from Canton, Ohio, per The Dan LeBatard Show.

“Having to manage all of that and deal with some of the personal things I’m dealing with my bandwidth can only take so much,” Smith said. “My emotional capacity is just very limited right now. And so football has given me a great opportunity to be able to be kept busy, get the opportunity to really avoid it, but at home and at times when I'm by myself, I have to process it.

Additionally, Smith may have referred to something else. Recently, news broke that he had an affair with an employee of the Baltimore Ravens. It led to Smith being sued for $100,000.

“So that's why I'm glad I don't have the Hall of Fame stuff to budget, to deal with,” he said. “Because I don't think I would be able, I wouldn't be a grateful Hall of Famer at this point because I'll be so emotionally overwhelmed, which would come across like I'm not grateful or I'm agitated that I didn't get in sooner.”

Article Continues Below

Sam Smith's legendary career with the Panthers

Despite not getting the call, Smith left his mark on the Carolina Panthers. He is the all-time leader in receiving yards with 12,197 yards. Additionally, he is ranked 8th in NFL history among wide receivers with 14,731 total receiving yards.

Altogether, he played 13 seasons with the Panthers. He garnered 67 receiving touchdowns and 75 total touchdowns. Also, Smith has 12,584 scrimmage yards to his name. He was also a key part in the Panthers getting to Super Bowl XXXVIII.

In 2005, Smith was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.