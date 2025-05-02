Former NFL wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. is facing a $100,000 lawsuit over an alleged affair with a married woman. The lawsuit, filed in North Carolina, accuses Smith of engaging in a romantic relationship with Nicole Martinez, a member of the Baltimore Ravens' marching band, and cites the state’s “alienation of affection” law.

The case was brought by Nicole’s husband, Antonio Martinez, who claims the affair caused the collapse of their marriage. According to the suit, Smith and Nicole met in September 2024 while Smith was filming an episode of his show “The NFL’s Most Interesting Jobs” with the Ravens organization. The two reportedly exchanged contact information during the shoot, which led to several months of communication that included sexually explicit texts and images.

Things went public in February 2025 when Antonio Martinez posted screenshots of the alleged messages and a recorded phone call with Smith on social media. In the audio, Antonio confronts Smith, who reportedly responded with a brief apology before hanging up.

Antonio, a former police officer and U.S. Army veteran who has struggled with PTSD, said the emotional toll of discovering the affair was devastating. His lawyer, Christopher Adkins, emphasized that the lawsuit is not about money but about holding someone accountable for the pain inflicted. Adkins described his client as “super heartbroken” and added that Antonio believed his marriage was strong before the alleged affair began.

North Carolina remains one of the few states where spouses can sue a third party for interfering in a marriage. To win such a case, the plaintiff must prove that there was real affection in the relationship and that the defendant’s actions caused its breakdown. In this case, Antonio claims that the marriage was intact until Smith’s involvement.

Steve Smith Sr. has not commented publicly on the lawsuit. The NFL Network, where he currently works as a media personality, has also remained silent on the matter.

Smith, who spent most of his 16-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers before finishing with the Baltimore Ravens, is widely respected for his on-field toughness and outspoken personality. This legal drama, however, has cast a shadow over his post-football career and media presence.