The Carolina Panthers had a big Week 3 win against the Atlanta Falcons, as they shut them out 30-0. The offense was clicking on all cylinders, and it was the passing game where they saw some of that success. With the New England Patriots coming up, they'll need all hands on deck, but one of their key receivers did not recently practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan did not practice today due to a calf injury,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McMillian has already been a help on offense for the Panthers in his rookie season, and Bryce Young has made him a notable target. So far this season, McMillan has 14 receptions and 216 yards. The next step for the rookie is to get into the endzone, and there's a good chance he will with it still being early in the season.

Before the season started, there were people in the Panthers' organization who had high praise for McMillan and what he's able to do on the field, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“He’s been even better than advertised — smooth, explosive, and already gaining trust from the QBs. You can’t take your eyes off him at practice because he’s making so many big plays,” Schultz wrote on X.

In the Panthers' latest win against the Falcons, McMillan had eight targets for three catches and 48 yards. If he's not able to play, it will be next man up, and players such as Xavier Legette and Hunter Renfrow will have to step in.

The Panthers' offense has been up and down this season, but they have the pieces to make strides. The one constant has been the run game, and Chuba Hubbard has helped establish their offense at times.

For McMillan, the hope is that he can return to practice before their next game.