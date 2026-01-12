The Carolina Panthers had reasons to be happy about their playoff performance, but, of course, someone has to take the blame for the loss. Looking forward, here are the Panthers’ top free-agent targets after their crushing playoff loss to the Rams.

It was a hard-to-take 34-31 setback, where the Panthers held the lead until the final minute. Still, the Panthers finished with an overall record of 8-10. And that means they have a lot of roster-building work to do in order to make 2026 a special season.

The biggest needs for the Panthers’ roster come at wide receiver, defensive line, and linebacker.

Panthers should target Colts WR Alec Pierce

Bryce Young needs better running mates for star rookie Tetairoa McMillan. Jalen Coker is OK, but not the threat the team needs as the No. 2 guy for a playoff-threat team.

Pierce began to emerge in 2024 and really took off this season. He finished with his first 1,000-yard campaign (1,003) and scored six touchdowns. That gives him 13 over the last two years and shows he’s not a one-year wonder. He averaged 21.3 yards per catch this year after 22.3 in 2024.

His size (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) and downfield ability will make him attractive to NFL teams. And he would be a nice fit with the Panthers.

The Colts know what they have in Pierce, according to coltswire.com. And maybe they won’t let him get out of the building.

“From Day 1, from when we worked him out at the University of Cincinnati, we had a great belief in Alec Pierce,” Ballard said. “I think he's been a good player every year. I thought Reggie (Wayne) did a tremendous job helping him expand his game to all three levels. Alec's a priority.”

Head coach Shane Steichen said Pierce excelled because he worked hard, according to Colts.com.

“I think it's his work ethic, first and foremost, the way he goes about his business every day, shows up to work, competes his tail off,” Steichen said. “And then when the ball is thrown to him, he makes the play.”

Young’s 6.3 yards per attempt was one of the worst in the NFL. He could use a field stretcher to threaten defenses. This would open the run game up and allow Young to attack defenses with more targets for McMillan. And that’s a very good thing.

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd should interest Panthers

Article Continues Below

A former first-round pick, Lloyd came into his own this season. He racked up 81 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback pressures. seven passes defended, and an impressive five interceptions. Think those numbers would fit well in Carolina?

Lloyd was among the Jaguars who appreciated the chance to be in the playoffs, according to jaguars.com.

“It feels good,” Lloyd said before the tough loss to the Bills. “We're definitely grateful to be in this opportunity. We're looking forward to this opportunity, and we worked hard to get to this point.”

The Panthers’ linebackers had their problems holding up their end of the bargain this season. But rookie Nic Scourton flashed some good things. And Claudin Cherelus showed some good things while filling in for injured Trevin Wallace, according to panthers.com.

“It's (Cherelus’) style of play,” Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. “He's an aggressive player. He's a fantastic athlete. He's a guy that studies a lot. And he's conscientious about his preparation.”

With the right free agent, the Panthers might be able to turn their defense into something fierce at the second level.

Panthers could give Bills DT DaQuan Jones a try

There’s not a good market for interior defenders, but Jones is a good one. This is true even though he’s 34 years old. Grabbing Jones in free agency would be a short-term move, but this is a franchise that wants to do more than just make the playoffs in 2026. The Panthers want to make noise.

Jones graded out at 71.8 from Pro Football Focus. That ranked him No. 25 out of 128 interior defensive players. He was a better pass rusher (75.4) than a run defender (60.0). But the Bills' run defense has been bad, so he hasn’t had much help.

Jones doesn’t have any Pro Bowl seasons on his resume. He has been a consistent starter in the NFL since 2015. There’s plenty of experience and a lot to like.