Following a disappointing campaign that led to his dismissal, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has quickly become one of the most sought-after names on the market. Reports indicate that the offensive specialist has already lined up interviews for head coaching vacancies with organizations including the Browns, Falcons, Titans, and Ravens.

Additionally, the Detroit Lions have expressed interest in bringing him in for their offensive coordinator position. Despite the struggles in Miami, McDaniel’s reputation as a creative offensive mind remains intact as multiple teams look to leverage the tactics that once made his offense one of the most explosive units in football.

As the organization begins its search for a successor, the future of the quarterback position appears to be taking a backseat to finding the right leadership. Writing for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer noted that the current search is fundamentally different from the one conducted in 2022.

Regarding the signal-caller, Breer stated: “On Tua Tagovailoa, my feeling is the Dolphins, based on the quarterback’s play, won’t be looking for a coach who wants to keep him.”

He further explained that while a candidate might choose to retain him, a desire to move in a new direction would not be a disadvantage. Breer noted: “I don’t think wanting to move on will work against anyone in the chase for that job.”

In a move that has captured the attention of the local community, the franchise has officially requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. He is the grandson of the legendary Don Shula, who led the team for twenty-five years and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise.

While the family connection offers a story-book narrative, the team is also considering other popular young candidates like Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Officials have already completed an interview with Kubiak, who has drawn widespread interest across the league this cycle.

The search remains extensive, with fans also keeping a close eye on high-profile names like John Harbaugh.

These upcoming interviews will define the franchise trajectory as they prepare for a pivotal 2026 season and a fresh start for the organization.