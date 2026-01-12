On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs with a narrow road win over the Carolina Panthers. While it wasn't pretty, the Rams did just enough to secure the victory, and on Sunday, they learned that they will be hitting the road to take on the Chicago Bears in the next round.

Unfortunately, on Monday, the team got some rough injury news regarding a key member of their defensive secondary in advance of that matchup.

“CB Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on IR with a shoulder injury,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Witherspoon has been a key member of the Rams' elite defensive backfield all year in 2025-26, and was forced to leave the game against the Panthers early due to the injury.

It remains to be seen who Los Angeles will lean on in order to replace his production against a Bears team that is filled with good wide receivers, including young standout Rome Odunze, and veteran DJ Moore, who grabbed the game-winning touchdown catch on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, the Rams did get some positive injury news regarding Matthew Stafford, with Rapoport confirming that he will play against the Bears despite spraining his finger in the win over the Panthers.

In any case, the Bears and Rams are slated to kick off on Sunday from Soldier Field in Chicago, at a time yet to be announced. The winner will be off to the NFC Championship Game.