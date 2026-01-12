As rumors surround the Boston Red Sox after losing Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in free agency, the chief baseball officer for the team, Craig Breslow, gives his immediate reaction to the signing. After the Red Sox had a losing offer to Bregman, choosing the Cubs instead, Breslow gets real about how he feels about losing Bregman.

Breslow would speak with MassLive, which also reported how Boston's offer to Bregman was a five-year deal, worth $165 million, as the star took a $175 million deal, also worth five years with Chicago. Speaking to Breslow, he would be honest in saying how “it's disappointing to lose out” on Bregman, but is confident in the team's ability to have a great free agency.

“Any time you are active in trying to bring a player in, it’s disappointing to lose out. We do this job because we are competitive and we want to deliver a championship to our fans, and falling short in a pursuit is an obstacle to that,” Breslow said.

“It’s going to sound redundant, but we’ll be open to any way to improve our team,” Breslow continued. “Free agency is an obvious path, but so are trades. We will try to continue to add offense, but leaning into pitching and defense is another way to boost our win total.”

Craig Breslow on Alex Bregman's impact with the Red Sox

With rumors suggesting that the Red Sox are focusing elsewhere to improve their team, there is no doubt that Bregman had an impact on the ball club, despite being there for one season.

“I am not going to gloss over the impact that Alex had on our season,” Breslow said. “He is a great player with a strong leadership presence in our clubhouse. But this job requires balancing long and short-term interests and making the best decisions for the organization, difficult as they be. It means losing out on good players sometimes.”

Boston looks to further improve after finishing with an 89-73 record, which put them third in the AL East, losing to the New York Yankees in the wild-card series.