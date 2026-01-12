The Baltimore Ravens have to be disappointed with how the 2025 season turned out. Baltimore finished the season 8-9 and missed the playoffs. That led to the shocking divorce between the Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh. Now more information is coming out on why that move was made.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated explained in a recent article why Baltimore decided to move on from Harbaugh.

“To me, the more I’ve dug into this, the more apparent it’s become that ownership questioned how well Harbaugh fit with the roster,” Breer wrote on Monday. “For a decade and a half, the team was built in his image. He runs a demanding program, and the leaders the team brought in wouldn’t have had it any other way. They were his torchbearers.”

Breer followed up with a story that shows why a head coaching change could be the right move for the Ravens.

“However, I’m not sure the roster the Ravens have now, still loaded with talent, is quite like that anymore,” Breer continued. “I heard a story about one prominent veteran who was hesitant to sign an extension because of Harbaugh’s challenging program. That one didn’t come across as a shot at the player or a shot at Harbaugh. It was more so an illustration of where things stood, even though, by all accounts, Harbaugh still loved the group he had.”

There have been plenty of rumors that Harbaugh lost the locker room. It is viewed as a primary reason why he was fired.

Perhaps Breer's reporting illustrates that Harbaugh was not incredibly unpopular among his players. But his relationship with the team seemed to have changed, even in subtle ways.

Who will the Ravens hire to replace John Harbaugh?

Even if the Ravens are moving on from Harbaugh at the right, they still need to find a suitable replacement.

Baltimore will be hard at work interviewing multiple head coaching candidates this week.

The Ravens plan to interview Kliff Kingsbury and Anthony Weaver on Monday. They have already talked with Vance Joseph and have requested to speak with Jesse Minter too.

Baltimore is clearly interested in speaking to both offensive geniuses and defensive-minded head coaching candidates.

It will be fascinating to see what direction the Ravens go in with their hire, whenever it officially happens.