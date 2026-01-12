Recently, the Baltimore Ravens' 2025-26 season came to an end with a crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the regular season. Shortly thereafter, the Ravens parted ways with head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, opening up a coaching search in Baltimore for the first time in nearly two decades.

Recently, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated pointed out two candidates who could emerge as the Ravens look to fill that void.

“One, I do think Brian Flores is viewed there as a strong fit, and that’s a job (like the Steelers’ job) where the coach is going to have to fit the franchise as much as the franchise will morph to the new coach,” noted Breer.

“Two, I think Klint Kubiak is a fascinating name, because his father Gary was so well-liked and respected there. And Gary Kubiak liked Baltimore so much that he told Harbaugh that he could see himself coaching the rest of his career there, before Elway and the Broncos called to bring him home in 2015,” he added.

Indeed, both Flores and Kubiak have been popular names on this year's head coaching carousel.

Flores is currently the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, having coached them into a solid unit over the last two years, particularly during the 2025 season, in which they won 14 games. He also has head coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Kubiak oversaw one of the league's most explosive offenses this year with the Seattle Seahawks, one that saw Jaxon Smith-Njigba turn into the league's wide receiving yards king in 2025.

Overall, the Ravens will have plenty of options for their next head coach considering the stability of the organization and the presence of two-time league MVP.

They'll likely want to make their decision sooner rather than later as the offseason gets into full swing.