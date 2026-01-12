Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots punched their ticket to the Divisional Round with a gritty 16-3 Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

However, before the victory, the wives and girlfriends of the Patriots' players were seen celebrating and soaking in the birthday of Carson Bradbury, the partner of Garrett Bradbury.

Patriots WAGS said they missed Cardi B tonight at the game. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/HA2nCNCmV6 — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

One of the videos uploaded featured the caption, “[Cardi B] we miss you girl [red heart emoji],” sparking speculations surrounding Stefon Digg's girlfriend Cardi B‘s absence during the celebrations, as she was expected to be at the party due to her relationship with the Patriots' wide receiver.

However, while the WAGs missed the rapper at the event, she was seen posting on Instagram and celebrating the Patriots' dominating victory. “That's what I'm talkin' about! Take them to Tulum! They wanna go to Tulum, tonight, on Delta! Put them on Delta!”

Cardi B watching the Patriots game tonight via Instagram stories. 😭 pic.twitter.com/oddp6YbMmN — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) January 12, 2026

It was a classic jab from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, asking the Chargers to go pack their bags and head to “Tulum,” a popular holiday destination in Mexico, possibly implying their season was over and that the team should now head for a vacation.

Cardi, 33, also used a scene from the old show America's Next Top Model in a message on X to further express her satisfaction over the victory. “My Pat nation family how we feeling tonight? [pleading face emoji]….we did that !!” While Cardi B was not present yesterday, she has appeared for several Diggs' games in person this season.

The New England Patriots are now scheduled to face an undecided opponent in the NFL Divisional Round on Jan. 18, 2026.