It has been a busy time for Oregon football. On Friday, their season came to an end when they lost to Indiana 56-22 in the College Football semifinal. Immediately after, Oregon recruited Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola.

As a result, a photo of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wearing a Ducks jersey has gone viral, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

The picture shows him wearing a Ducks jersey with an image of Raiola wearing his No.15 with Nebraska, which is also Mahomes' number.

Ultimately, Mahomes lost a bet with his teammate, Jeffrey Bassa, an Oregon alum, after the Ducks defeated Texas Tech 23-0 in the playoff game. Raiola finished the season with Nebraska throwing 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. Additionally, he had a 62.5 QB rating.

The Cornhuskers ended the season at 7-6 and lost to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl 44-22. Oregon finished their season with a 13-2 record. Before that, Raiola announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Also, Mahomes sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

Bassa, LB for the Chiefs, played for the Ducks from 2021-2024. In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Bassa intercepted the ball and returned for a 45-yard touchdown against Texas Tech. A game in which they won 38-30. During his first two seasons, he achieved 110 tackles.

He was instrumental getting the Ducks to the 2024 Fiesta Bowl against Liberty University, in which they won 45-6.

In that game, he achieved eight tackles and was recognized with MVP defensive honors. Altogether, he accumulated 71 tackles on the year and joined the second-team All-Pac 12 team.