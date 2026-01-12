On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors dropped to 21-19 with an ugly 124-111 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks in a game that wasn't as close as the final score suggested. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler both showed up for this game, combining for 61 points, but unfortunately, that amounted to well over half of the Warriors' total, and the team fell back into the loss column as a result.

Surprisingly, the Warriors have not fared well when both Curry and Butler are on their offensive game, with the team now sitting at 0-3 when both players score at least 30 points, dating back to last year's trade deadline, when Golden State acquired Butler in a deal with the Miami Heat.

Sunday marked the second time this year that both Curry and Butler had crossed that threshold, with the first occurring in a November loss to the Orlando Magic.

During the loss to the Hawks, De'Anthony Melton was the only other player who reached double figures for the Warriors, scoring just ten points.

Amazingly, Jonathan Kuminga didn't get into the game even when head coach Steve Kerr emptied the bench late in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, which certainly won't do anything to quell reports of turmoil between the former 2021 draft pick and his head coach.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were powerless to stop fellow 2021 draft pick Jalen Johnson of the Hawks, who scored 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds in this one, and also surrendered a hot shooting game from Luke Kennard, who dropped 22 points in the Chase Center.

In any case, the Warriors will look to get back into the win column when they next hit the court on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, once again at home. That game is set for a late start time of 11:00 pm ET.