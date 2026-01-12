The New England Patriots dismantled the Los Angeles Chargers 16–3 in a dominant NFL Playoffs Wild Card showing that never felt in doubt. From the opening snap, the Patriots controlled the game with speed, pressure, and poise. The legendary Chicago Bears of 1985, who won Super Bowl XX, suddenly had company in the history books.

Along the way, the Patriots allowed zero touchdowns, piled up six sacks, held Los Angeles under 100 rushing yards, and kept them below 150 net passing yards. Those numbers once belonged only to the fabled 1985 Bears. Now, they also belong to this Patriots defense. Under the stadium lights, it felt like time folded in on itself as blue jerseys swarmed every snap and refused to blink.

Tonight the @Patriots: allowed 0 TDs

had a half-dozen sacks

allowed under 100 rushing yards

allowed under 150 net passing yards The only other team in the Super Bowl era to do all of that in a playoff game was the 1985 Bears against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/Oi2AfuNp1y — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 12, 2026

From the opening drive, the Chargers never found air. Instead, every dropback felt rushed and every run felt crowded. Justin Herbert had no clean window. The pocket collapsed again and again. Meanwhile, the Patriots' front hit hard, then hit again. Linebackers closed gaps with force, while safeties erased space behind them. The result was football stripped down to pressure and panic. That is how playoff games swing.

The scoreboard stayed modest, but the control was total. Even so, a 16–3 final rarely looks this dominant. Field position tilted. Time of possession leaned. As confidence grew with every stop, the Chargers crossed midfield, and the crowd roared louder, almost daring them to try. They did. They failed. That was the story all night.

Article Continues Below

A Patriots defense that travels in January

This win was not just about one night. It was about identity. The Patriots showed they can drag a game into the mud and still smile. That is what travels in January. That is what wins in the NFL Playoffs.

There were echoes of the 1985 Bears in the way the Patriots hunted the ball. Gang tackles. Relentless pursuit. No mercy. The Chargers wanted rhythm. They got chaos instead.

Now the Wild Card test is done. The bracket tightens and the lights get brighter. If this defense stays this cruel, the path ahead looks dangerous for anyone standing in it. So who is ready to step into that storm next?