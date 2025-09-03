Caleb Williams has heard just about every criticism possible in his short time as quarterback of the Chicago Bears. Some call him flashy. Others label him polarizing. And plenty seem eager to see him fail.

Williams brushes off most of it. He laughs at jokes about his painted nails. He shrugs off exaggerated takes on social media. Even when analysts question his decision-making on the field, he says that comes with the territory of playing quarterback for one of the NFL’s most scrutinized franchises.

But there is one line of criticism that sticks with him.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Williams said what bothers him most is when people claim he cares more about being famous than being great. For a player who once woke up at 4 a.m. to train as a kid and still keeps his goals saved on his phone screen, being questioned about his commitment cuts deeper than anything else.

“I’ve been serious since I was nine,” Williams said. “People get distracted by some of those things, and they think that the work was not put in over a consistent amount of time. That gets lost. Hard work is everything.”

Caleb Williams's sophomore season will be huge for the Bears

Williams showed flashes of promise last season, throwing for 20 touchdowns with just six interceptions. His 62.5 percent completion rate was among the best by a rookie in Bears history. But Chicago still finished 5-12, and Williams knows that results must improve for the outside noise to quiet.

The Bears believe they have put a stronger support system around him this year. New head coach Ben Johnson and his staff have pushed Williams harder while veteran quarterback Case Keenum provides guidance in the locker room. Teammates, including wide receiver Rome Odunze, have praised his daily effort and authenticity despite the criticism swirling outside Halas Hall.

The spotlight on Williams will only intensify as the Bears open the season. He cannot control who cheers and who boos, but he hopes his play eventually makes the conversation about his talent rather than his personality.

At the very least, Williams has made clear that no one should mistake his individuality for a lack of dedication.