Evan Williams made one of the first big plays of Packers-Bears, and still walked off the field feeling a little robbed. Early in the Green Bay Packers’ 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, Chicago tight end Colston Loveland appeared to haul in a 17-yard catch over the middle.

Safety Evan Williams punched the ball out, scrambled on the turf, and came up thinking he’d just stolen a possession. Officials initially ruled it a completion before Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur challenged and got it changed to an incompletion. Williams, though, insisted afterward that the ball never touched the ground and admitted, “That one hurt my feelings, for sure.” Per Weston Hodkiewicz on X, formerly Twitter.



The sting was emotional more than anything, because the Packers still came out with the win and a share of control in the NFC North race. Jordan Love went 17-of-25 for 234 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, posting a 120.7 passer rating via the ESPN Box Score. Josh Jacobs powered the ground game with 86 yards and a 2-yard go-ahead score with 3:32 left, while Christian Watson roasted Chicago for 89 yards and two touchdowns on four grabs.

Article Continues Below

On the other side, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams finished 19-of-35 for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, spreading the ball to Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet, and Loveland, who had four catches for 29 yards and a score. Chicago ran for 138 yards but never found a rushing touchdown, which kept the Packers defense in control of the game script even as the Bears rallied late.

That set up the chaotic finish that took Williams from almost-devastated to seriously grateful. After Kingsley Enagbare stuffed Kyle Monangai on third-and-1 in the final minute, Chicago went for it. Keisean Nixon then jumped Williams’ end-zone throw for the game-sealing interception with 22 seconds left, erasing any chance the earlier “non-pick” would define Green Bay’s day.