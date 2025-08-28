The Chicago Bears are ready to make a big splash during the 2025 NFL season. Chicago had an incredible offseason after hiring Ben Johnson at head coach and overhauling the roster. The hope is that all of these changes will have a positive impact on Bears QB Caleb Williams.

Williams admitted in a recent interview that Chicago's struggles in 2024 influenced him in more ways than one.

The rookie quarterback did not have a high confidence level or joy for the game during Chicago's disastrous season. Williams even stopped painting his nails by the midpoint of the 2024 season.

“It was hard to do,” Williams told ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “We were losing, and days were long trying to figure out how to get things back on track. I think also part of it was the rookie year. It got a little tiring at the end.”

Williams became known for his painted nails during his Heisman Trophy run during the 2022 season at USC. He expressed himself with loud colors, and sometimes messages, on his nails throughout the season.

But the second-year QB has a renewed sense of confidence heading into the 2025 season. He even showed off some colorful blue nails during one late July practice.

Williams is unapologetic about his fashion choices. He is simply doing what makes himself comfortable.

“Part of it's just me being myself and just [being] unapologetic about it,” Williams declared. “And you know, I'm not going to apologize about it. I'm gonna be me. It doesn't bother me what people have to say about me because I know what I am. I know who I am and what I like to do.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles confident in Caleb Williams ahead of 2025 season

Williams still has a lot to learn in Ben Johnson's new offense. But the team is confident he will master it.

GM Ryan Poles expressed confidence in Williams ahead of the regular season.

“The one thing with Caleb is it doesn't linger,” Poles said about the QB's ability to bounce back from mistakes. “It's not like if he has a rough day or the practice didn't go the way they wanted, his body language isn't great in the building. Even after a rough day he bounces back quickly.”

Williams has made headlines this summer after a few moments of frustration at training camp practice. It is good to hear that the young QB is able to remain resilient in the face of adversity.

“I'd be more concerned if I needed to go breathe some life into him. He's in a good place,” Poles concluded.

The Bears open the regular season with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Vikings.