The Chicago Bears moved to 3-2 with a last-second win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Of course, not everyone is happy with the win. But one prominent figure seemed even more upset.

Throughout the broadcast, Troy Aikman received plenty of flack for how he spoke about Jayden Daniels and the Commanders compared to Caleb Williams and the Bears. Head coach Ben Johnson was able to hear some of what Aikman said and seemingly sent a retort of his own, via ESPN Chicago.

“It sounded like a few people weren't particularly pleased with how we're winning right now. I woke up this morning and my kids were watching the second half. So I heard some of the commentary.”

Aikman strays seconds into the interview 😭😭😭

Daniels had a better rookie season than Williams. Furthermore, the Commanders went on a deep playoff run while the Bears missed the playoffs altogether. It seemed liked that's all Aikman cared about throughout the game.

Whether Daniels did something good or bad, Aikman was a fan. And no matter what Williams did, he was ready to find some form of negative around it. When the Bears held a lead, Aikman did not speak about a team playing winning football. He simply flipped it back on why Daniels and the Commanders were better. The Bears were driving with the ball and Aikman was gushing about Daniels' composure on the bench.

Bears fans will have plenty of examples of Aikman's bias throughout Monday Night Football. There have been plenty of memes made too. Perhaps next time Aikman calls a Chicago game he will give the Bears more credit.

But for Johnson and company, it's all a moot point. Aikman's opinion is irrelevant to the Bears. And by winning the game, Chicago got to shut him up for good.