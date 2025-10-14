The Chicago Bears are one of the more complicated teams in the NFL. After a massive 25-24 win against the Washington Commanders on Monday night, Bears fans are defending their young quarterback.

It's challenging to determine whether the Bears will be a strong team in 2025. Bringing in Ben Johnson was the right decision, but cultures take time to change. After a 0-2 start with losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, the Bears bounced back and defeated the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Commanders to improve to 3-2. They will take on the New Orleans Saints next week for a chance to go 4-2.

Caleb Williams threw for 252 yards and one touchdown. It was not an eye-opening performance, but he did not turn the ball over. He rushed for a TD and connected with eight different receivers in the win.

During the game, Monday Night Football color analyst Troy Aikman seemed to be criticizing Williams quite often. Bears fans did not appreciate it.

Congrats to Troy Aikman on somehow being the most hated man by Chicago fans in a broadcast booth that includes Joe Buck! — Greg Boysen (@GregBoysen) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bears beat the Commanders, the refs, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman last night! — PROBCAUSE (@ProbCause) October 14, 2025

Tory Aikman hates Caleb Williams but I can’t prove it. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) October 14, 2025

Troy Aikman kinda negative when it comes to Caleb Williams? — Dave (@dave_bfr) October 14, 2025

The hate coming from Aikman was so rare that it was trending on X during and after the contest.

The memes were funny to see.

Caleb Williams breathes Troy Aikman: What a piece of shit — Dave (@dave_bfr) October 14, 2025

*Caleb Williams breathes* Troy Aikman: “I hate him and his entire family — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) October 14, 2025

Caleb Williams admitted that he had no idea who Jake Moody was when the Bears signed the kicker. Moody ended up winning the game for the Bears with his 4th made field goal as time expired.