The Washington Commanders let a huge late-game mistake lead to a crushing defeat that came from many directions. And because of all those errors, Dan Quinn admitted the team deserved the brutal loss versus the Bears, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

“Dan Quinn – When you finish -3 in turnovers, you really don’t deserve to win…This one stings”

Jake Moody’s 38-yard field goal as time expired sealed the Commanders’ fate in a 25-24 decision on Monday Night Football.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said his team faltered

Quinn said there were many reasons the Commanders fell short of what would have been a key NFC victory.

“We dug the hole in all three phases,” Quinn said. “Didn’t create any takeaways. Had a chance for interceptions. Had a chance to get some. Did not create any. Honestly, just didn’t perform well. Run game, both sides. A lot that needs our attention. Got a chance to dig yourself out and go battle for it. And not get that job done.”

Quinn said the Commanders have gotten into a bad habit, according to NFL.com via the Washington Post.

“We've continued that slow start, and we've become way too accustomed to digging ourselves out of holes,” Quinn said.

The bad part is that the Daniels of 2024 seems to be back. But at 3-3, the Commanders aren’t on the fast track to the playoffs. Still, Daniels looks good again, according to NFL.com.

“There was plenty to be excited about from Daniels, who finally looked healthy and like himself again, showing off his fantastic agility and mobility while dropping a dime on Chris Moore for a first-half touchdown, hitting a wide-open Luke McCaffrey for a score,” Nick Shook wrote. “And patiently surveying before firing a bullet over the middle to Zach Ertz for six points.

“Unlike previous weeks, Daniels was playing with his full arsenal, powering the offense with his arm (19 for 26 for 211 yards, three touchdowns and one interception) and his legs (10 rushes for 52 yards). It's a shame his late error led to the Bears' walk-off win, but over the long haul, Monday night provided Commanders fans with the evidence they needed to rest easy going forward.”