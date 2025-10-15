The Chicago Bears got a big win in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, but one of their key players seemed to be injured in the process. DJ Moore left the stadium after the game for a precautionary medical evaluation. Head coach Ben Johnson shared that it was a groin injury that Moore was dealing with, but didn't want to disclose any more details, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“That's a little bit more of a personal story there,” Johnson said.

Johnson did note that Moore was considered day-to-day, so there could be a chance that he plays next week, but it will depend on his status in practice.

Moore finished the game against the Commanders with three catches for 42 yards and had two runs for 10 yards. He took a hit in the first half, and it looked like there was some discomfort in his midsection. Hopefully, it's not serious for Moore, and he's able to return to the field sooner rather than later.

Article Continues Below

The Bears have gained some momentum over the past few weeks and have won three games in a row. One reason for their turnaround has been the offense, as Caleb Williams is starting to get comfortable in Johnson's system. Moore hasn't had any big games yet, but he has made some crucial catches for the Bears this season.

It will only be a matter of time until Williams and Moore start connecting more, and he may see more touchdowns, as he only has one this season. The Bears will be facing the New Orleans Saints next, and that should be another game where they're able to showcase their strong play on offense.

Of course, all eyes will be on if Moore steps on the practice field this week, and if he does, it may be good news for him playing.